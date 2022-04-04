Nice Monday, but things will change Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice looking Monday ahead with tons of sunshine and highs in the low 80s for the afternoon. However, the weather changes quickly over the next 24 hours. Clouds increase tonight and a few isolated showers show up in the predawn hours tomorrow. There will be another round of severe storms arriving tomorrow morning. The severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5 and that means we have to be ready for all modes of severe weather including gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The time window for severe storms looks to be 6am-3pm. For most of you it should blow in after most of you have done your morning commute which is a good thing. We’ll keep you updated on changes. The 2nd half of the week looks drier and much cooler.

