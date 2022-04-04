Advertise With Us
Quiet Monday, but storms are coming…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Monday will be pleasant and quiet with cool, crisp 50s in the morning and a warm sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area.

Another round of possible severe weather will move into the area Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a slight risk (level 2 of 5) zone.

Timing for this system looks to be Tuesday morning through the afternoon with a slow-moving, large squall line. Damaging winds and possible tornadoes will be the main threats, but some pockets of moderate hail can’t be ruled out.

There could be some severe weather possibilities for Wednesday as well, but most of the models have that action a bit to the east of us around the Panama City area.

