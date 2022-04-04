Severe Threat Returns

The severe potential continues for the Gulf Coast this week with two potential rounds of active weather.

Round one looks to enter the forecast area just before daybreak Tuesday morning. A surface warm front should be north of the area by early morning, placing our area in a warm and unstable airmass. The greatest potential (Level 3 enhanced risk) will be along and north of I-10.

The storms will impact the Mississippi Counties first, and gradually shift south and east across the area, ending by mid-afternoon. We still could see a few strong storms Tuesday night. The next threat comes along the surface cold front on Wednesday. The eastern side of the area including the Florida Panhandle and Escambia & Conecuh counties will see the greatest threat.

The first From NWS Mobile: The potential for severe storms increases late tonight with an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for much of the area on Tuesday. Storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind gusts upwards of 70mph, large hail, and tornadoes (some potentially strong). The threat of severe storms appears to begin after 4am Tuesday morning with the greatest threat from 8 am through around 3pm Tuesday afternoon.

There is a Slight risk of severe storms for the area Wednesday. Any storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Timing and area of greatest threats is subject to change with upcoming forecasts. Skies clear on Thursday and conditions stay nice through Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine each day and some rather chilly nights with lows in the 40′s as we head into the weekend.

