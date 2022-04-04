Travel on a budget with Navigator Credit Union

It’s Spring Break season and getting away, by yourself or with the family, does not have to cost a fortune. Navigator Credit Union has some tips and tricks to help you relax, unwind and recharge on a budget.

Save on flights Whenever possible, fly midweek. Airfare is the most expensive on the weekend. Taking off on a Thursday instead of a Friday or returning home on Tuesday instead of Sunday can be a real dollar saver.

When it comes to booking your flights, Tuesday is generally the best day to book. Prices also fluctuate during the day. To save some money, book in the afternoon as prices tend to be higher in the morning when business travelers book most of their flights. If you’ve been researching flights, be sure to clear your browser cookies before booking.

Be accommodation-savvy Trade expensive hotel suites for vacation rentals. It can be half the price and allow you an authentic snapshot of real life in the city. You could even stay with family or friends. Reach out to people you know or plan a trip to somewhere a family member lives – this could take you to places you’d never have thought before.

Be flexible and make connections Research your destination and come up with a list of five or fewer things you cannot miss, while leaving the rest of your days open to spontaneity. This way, you can find fun experiences without shelling out the cash for prepaid tourist-marketed activities and events.

Make an effort to connect with locals to make your trip more memorable. You’ll learn things about the city – and find cheap adventures – you might not have discovered on your own.

Don’t eat away your budget Eating well on vacation doesn’t have to break the bank. If you want to indulge in fancy dinners, you can offset that by having affordable breakfasts and lunches. Scope out local grocery stores, delis and farmers’ markets for meals on a budget. If your accommodation has a kitchen, consider cooking some meals instead of dining out. An added plus is a microwave for warming up restaurant leftovers.

Budget for your vacation Research all of the associated costs for your vacation and start saving. At Navigator, you can set up a savings account dedicated to travel. Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to build up your travel fund quickly.

If you didn’t save up, consider getting a vacation loan, a type of personal loan, instead of using credit cards for your getaway. With fixed rates and a fixed term, you’ll know exactly what you’ll owe and exactly what the payments will be once you return from your adventure. Learn more at navigatorcu.org/vacation-loan.

