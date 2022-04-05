All modes of severe weather possible today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid airmass this morning and another risk of strong to severe storms will roll in during the first part of the day and exit during the afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible with tornadoes, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The air will stay very humid tonight and we could see more showers and storms tomorrow. The threat for tomorrow will be more scattered based, but there could still be a severe storm or two so make sure you stay on guard for that. We go cooler and drier starting Thursday with sunshine lasting through the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 60s by Saturday and morning temps drop to the low 40s by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.