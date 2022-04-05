Easter Events at Pathway Church
Pathway Church will be hosting community wide egg hunts in Mobile & Baldwin County. Over 50,000 eggs! The dates, locations and times are as follows for our three campuses.
4/15: 7:00pm at 7200 Moffett Rd & 10775 Airport Blvd
4/16: 7:00pm at 7200 Moffett Rd & 10775 Airport Blvd
4/17: 9:00am & 10:30am at 7200 Moffett Rd, 10775 Airport Blvd, & 14965 AL-59 #105 in Foley, AL
Pathway Church
Moffett Campus - 7200 Moffett Rd
Airport Campus - 10775 Airport BLVD
Foley Campus – 14965 AL – 59 #105
251-649-8867
