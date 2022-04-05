Mobile police aim to make officers more efficient at crime, accident scenes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $4.1 million contract with a company to provide software for laptops police use to file reports while on patrol.

Police patrol vehicles currently have laptops, but Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News that the system is clunky. He said officers are spending more time at crime and accident scenes than they would like.

“I mean, we were able to do them, but it was really time consuming,” he said. “The way the software package was set up in the past. It was hard for officers to pick out pieces of the report.”

Battiste said the system did not allow multiple officers to assist with filling out different parts of a report. The new software from Hexagon OnCall Records will allow more than one officer to access a report at the same time. It also will allow for more efficient transmission of data from the 911 system to the MPD’s communication system, he said.

“And let’s say if there’s an accident,” he said. “So cars got to be towed, individuals going to the hospital; witnesses. It allows the officer to break out pieces of that report and allow other people that are on the scene with him to assist in taking that report.”

Battiste said officers historically have taken 30 to 45 minutes to file a report from the scene. He said the Hexagon system should allow them to shave off some of that time and get back on patrol sooner.

“If it improves by 10 minutes, it’s an improvement to what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “And so the goal is to make sure that our officers can be more efficient.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.