Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile stuck in a rinse and repeat cycle with yet another round of severe weather

Mobile seeing rain again
Mobile seeing rain again(FOX10 News)
By Tyler Fingert
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is rinse and repeat on the Northern Gulf Coast the last few weeks with a seemingly never-ending cycle of rain and severe weather five weeks in a row. That threat and danger creating some problems for parents.

“They’ve been cancelling school a lot though like letting kids out early,” said Jennifer Martin.

Tuesday’s deluge of rain creating issues in the normal trouble spots. Portions of the Causeway like on and off ramps at Mid-Bay were underwater around high-tide.

The rain while annoying for some, others are taking it in stride even if they have things to do.

“I’m pregnant so I just want to sleep so today’s a good day just to sleep all day so I’m okay with it,” Martin said. “I just need it to slack off for a little bit so I can go shopping because tomorrow is my husband’s birthday so last-minute shopping.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park closing due to severe weather threat
New FOX10 Weather App now available
New FOX10 Weather App now available
Weather Update for Tuesday April 5, 2022 from FOX10 News
Storms tracking towards coast
Mobile faith leaders calling for an end to the gun violence.
Mobile faith leaders calling for an end to the gun violence