Mobile stuck in a rinse and repeat cycle with yet another round of severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is rinse and repeat on the Northern Gulf Coast the last few weeks with a seemingly never-ending cycle of rain and severe weather five weeks in a row. That threat and danger creating some problems for parents.

“They’ve been cancelling school a lot though like letting kids out early,” said Jennifer Martin.

Tuesday’s deluge of rain creating issues in the normal trouble spots. Portions of the Causeway like on and off ramps at Mid-Bay were underwater around high-tide.

The rain while annoying for some, others are taking it in stride even if they have things to do.

“I’m pregnant so I just want to sleep so today’s a good day just to sleep all day so I’m okay with it,” Martin said. “I just need it to slack off for a little bit so I can go shopping because tomorrow is my husband’s birthday so last-minute shopping.”

