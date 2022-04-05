Recipe: Meanie Greenie Turkey Panini

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, “Do you ever find yourself looking for a delicious sandwich, but not just your regular sandwich… you want something new and exciting and melty and toasty?! Y’all, THIS IS IT! My Meanie Greenie Turkey Panini is stacked full of mouth-watering collard greens, shredded cheddar and Swiss cheese, Farm Fresh Meats smoked turkey breast AND, to top it off, you dip it in our house made white BBQ sauce. MIND = BLOWN”.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Farm Fresh Meats smoked turkey breast – sliced thin

1 can seasoned collard greens – drained and squeezed of all excess liquid

5 tablespoons Texas Pete hot sauce

½ cup Amish Swiss cheese – grated

½ cup sharp cheddar – grated

Dukes Mayonnaise

Melted butter

Sliced, sourdough bread

Farm Fresh Meats White BBQ Sauce for dipping (secret recipe)

STEPS:

Mix together collards, both types of cheese and hot sauce until well combined. Slather a slice of bread with Dukes mayonnaise and then top with one cup of the collard green mixture. Place 6 slices of turkey on top of the greens and top with the second piece of mayonnaise slathered bread. Pre-heat your panini press to 400 degrees. While pre-heating, melt butter and spread on the outside of each slice of bread. Grill on panini press until both sides of the bread are nice and toasty and all the cheese inside the panini has melted, about 10 minutOnce removed from the panini press; let your sandwich rest for 5 minutes then cut in half and dip in Farm Fresh Meats house made white BBQ sauce and ENJOY!

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com / Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

