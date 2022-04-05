Three arrested after shots fired, stolen credit cards and edibles found inside home in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested three people when they were called to a house after shots were fired early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Orchid Avenue.

Officers said Hannah Diehl fired shots during an argument and hit several vehicles in the yard.

Investigators said they searched the house after getting a warrant and found 17 fraudulently obtained credit cards, 80 grams of THC edibles and vape cartridges, 1 oz of Marijuana, a 9 mm pistol, and materials for printing forged checks.

Michael Alfredo Garcia of Foley was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Jordan Mykale Gibson of Jackson, Mississippi was charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possession of forged instruments.

Hannah Diehl of Gulf Shores was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and menacing.

Police also arrested a fourth person on a charge of public intoxication.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.