USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park closing due to severe weather threat

(AP)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park closed today at 10 a.m. due to the threat of severe weather.

Officials released the following: “The safety of our visitors and staff is always our upmost concern. We will monitor conditions at the park as we go through the day. We will continue the road conditions of the Causeway for park access. Please visit our Facebook page for updates. Facebook: USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

