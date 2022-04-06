12th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Mobile Chocolate Festival is an annual event that benefits Penelope House. The local Domestic Violence Shelter that serves Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. The Mobile Chocolate Festival is our largest fundraiser of the year and is a fun filled family event offering local vendors, delicious food and of course chocolate reigns supreme that day. Chocolate is the name of the game and every vendor has free samples plus there are so many chocolate treats to be purchased. There is a large children’s area with jumpies and face painting and a clown that makes balloon animals. We also have characters in costumes.

We need volunteers the day before April 8th from 8am-5pm for set up and the day of April 9th 2022 from 8am- 6pm. If you can’t come for the entire day we have shifts that can be worked. On the day of the event we need volunteers to help with the children’s area by face painting, watching children in the jumpies, helping with the Cupcake Decorating Booth, taking tickets, and other various areas. Its such a fun event and our volunteers have a great time all while helping a wonderful organization.

