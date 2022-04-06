Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Alabama plan advances to alter name of Edmund Pettus Bridge

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to alter the name of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to alter the name of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge to honor those beaten as they marched for civil rights in 1965. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to alter the name of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge to honor those beaten as they marched for civil rights in 1965.

The Alabama Senate voted 23-3 on Tuesday in favor of the legislation, which would change the official name to the “Edmund W. Pettus-Foot Soldiers Bridge.” However, the lettering on the bridge would remain unaltered. There would be a separate sign honoring the foot soldiers.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House with three meeting days remaining in the legislative session.

Supporters say the bill would keep the historical name of the bridge while also honoring the history that was made there in 1965.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People agitated over yard citations in Prichard
Celebrating the legacy of longtime educator Jimmy Knight
Accused Ladd Stadium shooter is fighting extradition
Three arrested after shots fired, stolen credit cards and edibles found inside home in Foley
Residents feel they weren't given enough notice.
Prichard homeowners upset over city issuing ‘corrective notice’ citations