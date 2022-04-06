April events with Mobile Arts Council

This April, the Mobile Arts Council’s Gallery @Room 1927 will feature one exhibition: The FIVE Show. “Five” is a juried exhibition of work by students from the area’s five colleges and universities, sponsored every other year by the Mobile Arts Council (MAC). The exhibition is open to any student – not only students studying art – enrolled during any part of the 2021 – 2022 academic year at Bishop State Community College, Coastal Alabama Community College, Spring Hill College, the University of Mobile, or the University of South Alabama. This year, we received over 95 submissions from students in the area! The 2022 exhibition will be displayed in MAC’s Gallery @Room 1927 from Wednesday, April 6th through Friday, April 29th, with a reception and awards presentation during the LoDa ArtWalk on Friday, April 8th at 7:00 p.m.

The LoDa ArtWalk Night Market features a variety of vendors. From exquisite paintings to handmade jewelry to blown glass, there is something for everyone amongst our wonderful vendors. Their booths are set up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Dauphin St., between Jackson St. and Hamilton St. This month, LoDa ArtWalk will be celebrating National Kite Day and National Tie Dye Day. Activations in Cathedral Square will take place throughout the evening behind the Night Market. Make sure to come out and support this free, family-friendly event!

Any and all information regarding LoDA ArtWalk can be found at https://mobilearts.org/art-walk/ or on the LODA ArtWalk Facebook page.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an ArtWalk vendor, please contact Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org.

