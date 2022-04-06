ESAC’s Wild Clay Workshop lets you tap into your creative side
Published: Apr. 6, 2022
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We have a great opportunity to tell you about if you are wanting to tap more into your creative side. The Eastern Shore Art Center is hosting a Wild Clay Workshop.
FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Zach Sierke to talk more about the event.
Dates: April 8, 9 and 10
Cost: $375 for non-members; $350 for members
Register online at www.esartcenter.org
