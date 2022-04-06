ESAC’s Wild Clay Workshop lets you tap into your creative side

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We have a great opportunity to tell you about if you are wanting to tap more into your creative side. The Eastern Shore Art Center is hosting a Wild Clay Workshop.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Zach Sierke to talk more about the event.

Dates: April 8, 9 and 10

Cost: $375 for non-members; $350 for members

Register online at www.esartcenter.org

