Families of fallen Baldwin County law enforcement officers honored by AG Marshall

ROBERTSDALE Ala. (WALA) - The year 2021 was a deadly one for law enforcement across Alabama. Eleven public servants lost their lives in the line of duty. It really hit home in Baldwin County where four souls were lost. Attorney General Steve Marshall honored each of them and their families Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

“I think the word, ‘hero’ gets thrown around maybe far too much,” Marshall said at his third stop of the day. “Bill died a hero and he died doing what he loved, risking is life being able to save someone else.”

Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff, William “Bill” Smith drowned in June while saving another’s life. He was just one of four sworn law enforcement officers Baldwin County lost last year. It was a day to honor and reflect on all that each has done and say thanks to their families.

AL Attorney General Steve Marshall recognizes service of Deputy Bill Smith and honors his widow at one of four stops in Baldwin County Wednesday (Hal Scheurich)

“I think it’s important to us, not only in law enforcement but as a community to recognize the true heroes of the men and women who protect and serve,” Marshall explained.

Those making that ultimate sacrifice were Orange Beach Police Officer, Brandon Ard, Robertsdale Corrections Officer Maurice Jackson, Deputy William Smith and Investigator Richard Humphrey with the District Attorney’s Office.

Humphrey worked for 27 years in law enforcement, spending the last four at the Baldwin County DA’s Office. Smith served as a firefighter for 30 years before becoming a Deputy Sheriff with Calhoun and then Baldwin counties. Jackson had just begun his law enforcement career, serving as a Robertsdale Corrections Officer for four years. Ard was a veteran officer, first serving with campus police at USA, then Silverhill and had worked for Orange Beach PD since 2005.

All but Smith died from complications resulting from COVID-19, contracted while on duty. Wednesday’s recognitions meant a great deal to all who knew them.

“It’s touching and it means a lot to me and our department,” said Chief Bradley Kendrick with Robertsdale Police. “It lets us be proud that even though as big as a state, we can still remember those that served.”

And for the families of those honored, it was a reminder of how much their loved one meant to those whose lives they touched.

“When he passed, we had so many people reach out to us and let us know like how big of a difference he made in their lives and so, that means a lot to us and then, seeing him lift our kids every day…it just means a lot to me,” said Maurice Jackson’s widow, Amanda Jackson.

Each family was honored with a certificate and a “praying hands” memorial as a reminder of the healing power of prayer.

Of the 11 law enforcement officers killed statewide last year, seven were COVID-related.

