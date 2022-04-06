Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards still available for seniors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Qualifying senior citizens can apply for a $30 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in Alabama through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

The program has limited funding and food benefits are available on a first come, first served basis. This year’s program launched in January but funds are still available, officials said.

To qualify, applicants must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application; and have a gross household income less than $1,772 monthly for a household of one or $2,396 for a two-person household. Visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/ if there are more than two people in the household.

The benefit card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors who have already applied should receive their benefit cards later this month. Applicants must reapply every year. However, it is important to keep the benefits card since new benefits will be loaded on the card each year after an application is received, officials said.

Applicants must apply online at http://fma.alabama.gov.

SFMNP is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section.

