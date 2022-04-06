A humid beginning with spotty storms later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s quite humid this morning on the Gulf Coast as temperatures are starting off in the 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm up to the low 80s today as we’ll start to see less rain compared to yesterday. The rain threat will be scattered with the coverage at about 40% during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that pop up could be strong or severe. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds. Tornado chances are low but the risk isn’t zero so we’ll watch things carefully as always. A cold front pushes through tonight and our sky will clear with better weather finally returning. We go Sunny for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Temps will drop to the 40s by Friday morning and highs Saturday will barely reach 70 degrees. We warm back up by Sunday and Monday.

