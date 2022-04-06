Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic Benefitting the United Way

Phins Apparel will host the Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic (PFC) in eight Southern states and will benefit over 240 United Ways. The goal of this tournament is to raise funds and awareness for United Way, as well as connect anglers to their local United Way chapter. The net proceeds will be divided between the United Ways based on how many anglers participate in each community. Locally, the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) will benefit from the anglers fishing in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. The tournament kicks off on April 9 and continues through May 1, 2022.

The PFC is a catch-photo-release tournament powered by the Fishing Chaos application. Anglers will submit photos of their fish for professional judging via the Fishing Chaos App & Reel Tournament Management. PFC guarantees $10,000 in prizes packages.

Anglers may participate across Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas in six categories of salt and fresh water categories. They include Black Bass, Crappie, Freshwater Catfish, Redfish, Snook, and Speckled Trout. High School aged anglers are encouraged to participate in PFC because there is a special High School Black Bass category and is NSR Reporting Qualifier tournament.

Tickets are $35 for an open ticket and $55 for an open ticket and tournament t-shirt. Tickets can be purchased at the Fishing Chaos website (https://app.fishingchaos.com/tournament/phins-fishing-classic or in the app.

For more information about the tournament or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Phins Fishing Classic at info@phinsfishingclassic.com or 251.661.0369.

About Phins Apparel

Phins is a line of apparel that represents a coastal lifestyle based on comfort, color, and the outdoors. Comfort starts with the quality of the shirts we use, giving you the feel of your favorite shirt, you have had for years from the first time you put it on. The colors we choose reflect the species, area where the fish lives and the selected garment color. The shirts are designed to complement the quality of the garment by using the shirts as one of the colors, allowing a Phins shirt to breathe.

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help more than 200,000 local people each year.

The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding counties to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county, and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

