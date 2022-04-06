Long-time educator with Mobile County schools passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends remember the life and legacy of Jimmy Knight after he spent nearly 30 years serving the Mobile County Public School System.

Knight, 83, is described by family as having a servant’s heart and devoting his life to helping students.

“Education was it for Jim, and he loved it,” said Gloria Knight, Jimmy’s sister-in-law. “That was his passion, and he gave it his all.”

He played many roles throughout the years.

After graduating from the University of South Alabama, Knight began teaching at Trinity Gardens Middle in 1966, now called Chastang Middle. Four years later, he taught at Vigor High, then became Administrative Dean of B.C. Rain and Theodore High. The longest stint of his career was spent as principal at Theodore, 16 years.

Gloria said he was well-known and well-loved, especially by his students.

“I guarantee you that every student that came through a school that Jimmy Knight worked at, remembered Jimmy Knight,” she said.

Knight retired from the school system in 1995 after serving as assistant superintendent. He began working with Mobile Community Action, an organization aimed at helping low-income families.

His lasting impact and dedication to MCPSS is one the family says is unmatched.

“He was unique, and it’s saddened us that he’s no longer with us, but God had his plan also,” she said.

Knight survived by his wife Johnnie May, a son, and daughter.

His funeral is Saturday morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church of Cottage Hill.

