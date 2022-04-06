Mobile Airport Authority reveals renderings of renamed Mobile International Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Airport Authority is moving another step closer to relocating commercial airline service from Mobile Regional Airport to Brookley Field.

Renderings of the new airport were released Wednesday showing what the new airport might look like once it is completed in mid-2024.

The Mobile Airport Authority also moved to change the name of the airport to Mobile International Airport.

The MAA has been working on relocating airline service downtown for years.

The release of the renderings puts it another step closer to reality.

They hope to get the new $250-million airport up and running by mid-2024 and build it debt free.

So far, a good portion of the funding has already been secured.

