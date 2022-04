MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man died Wednesday in a head-on crash in Mobile County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Celeste Road near John Kelly Road in Chunchula.

State Troopers said 58-year-old Derek E. White died when his 1997 Pontiac Bonneville struck a 2007 Dodge Ram head-on. No other details were released.

