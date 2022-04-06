Pensacola PD makes arrest in Palafox Street homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police investigators have made an arrest in the Jan. 29 homicide that occurred near Palafox and Jordan streets.

Melvin Dean Lucky, 51, of Pensacola has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery because of severe injuries he caused to two other men during the incident, police said.

Lucky will be transported to the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.