Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Pensacola PD makes arrest in Palafox Street homicide

(WRDW)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police investigators have made an arrest in the Jan. 29 homicide that occurred near Palafox and Jordan streets.

Melvin Dean Lucky, 51, of Pensacola has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery because of severe injuries he caused to two other men during the incident, police said.

Lucky will be transported to the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mobile Airport Authority on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, unveiled this rendering of the...
Mobile Airport Authority reveals renderings of renamed Mobile International Airport
People agitated over yard citations in Prichard
Celebrating the legacy of longtime educator Jimmy Knight
Accused Ladd Stadium shooter is fighting extradition