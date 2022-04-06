From pistol permits to Baldwin barbers – Gov. Ivey highlights new Alabama laws

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday highlighted 19 bills that passed the Legislature this session, from controversial measures like a hotly debated pistol permit repeal to little-noticed legislation like a bill affected only Baldwin County barbers.

Ivey already had signed the bills, but she did so again in a public ceremony in Montgomery to give lawmakers and others a chance to take a bow and get their photos taken with the state’s chief executive.

While other legislation may have gotten more attention, one bill that Ivey highlighted on Wednesday could have a major economic impact for the Port of Mobile. The measure updates a law dating to the 1920s allowing Alabama Port Authority to build inland port facilities.

That law allowed for such facilities only on waterways. But barges hauling goods down Alabama’s rivers largely are a thing of past. Today, most products coming and leaving the port get put on trucks.

The new law allows intermodal container transfer facilities that will connect the port to destinations within the state by rail. The first such facility, a $54 million project, will be built in Montgomery County.

“We’re putting in the infrastructure to give Alabama shippers, businesses and industry optionality to move their cargo quickly and efficiently out of the Port of Mobile,” said Judith Adams, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority.

Adams said the Montgomery facility, planned for completion by the end of 2024 near the Hyundai auto manufacturing plant, will reduce truck congestion on Interstate 65 and generate 2,618 direct and indirect jobs there and in Mobile. She said it also would create $340 million in business revenue and $14.2 million in state and local taxes.

“It’s also a jobs generator,” she said.

The state and Norfolk Southern plan a $74 million facility in Birmingham. Adams said officials are eying north Alabama, as well.

Adams said other states have built such facilities. Following suit will allow the port to remain competitive, she added.

The legislation comes at a time of rapid growth for the port. From February 2021 to February 2022, Adams said, business at the container terminal grew by 21 percent.

Canadian National Railway already moves cargo to and from the port by train, taking products to Memphis, Tennessee, Chicago and Canada. Adams said rail traffic increased by 139 percent.

“We’re seeing the huge growth in demand. … We need to really service this state as much as we need to service outside the state,” she said.

The so-called constitutional carry bill was more controversial. Beginning in January, when it takes effect, a pistol permit no longer will be required to carry concealed guns. This bill divided onetime friends, Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.

“If this law passes, in that case, any individual would legally be able to walk in with a concealed gun,” Cochrane warned at a news conference in October.

Retorted Stringer: “A $20 piece of plastic, a permission slip from the sheriff is not gonna keep a criminal from being a criminal.”

Ivey put pen to paper and posed for a photo with several Mobile-area mayors, state Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) and Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobil) to celebrate their bill requiring money generated from offshore oil and gas leases to be used exclusively for projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The money has been used in the past for projects like a boat launch and park in Orange Beach. Upcoming projects include reconnecting Mobile Riverfront Park with the Mobile River and preserving undeveloped land between Bay Minette Creek and the Mobile River Delta in Baldwin County.

Traditionally money from the leases under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) has been spent locally. But Elliott has said lawmakers from other parts of the state have begun eying the money has the annual revenue – currently $41 million – has grown.

Ivey highlighted several other new laws Wednesday sponsored by Mobile-area legislators:

“Shirley’s law,” which creates an elder abuse registry. Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) and Rep. Victor Gaston (R-Mobile) sponsored the act.

HB 68, sponsored by Figures and Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), which ensures certain concessions to children and intellectually disabled adults who are testifying about sexual or violent crimes.

HB 306, sponsored by Rep. Harry Shiver (R-Stockton), which eliminates the Barbers’ Commission of Baldwin County and places the occupation under the authority of the state board of Cosmetology and Barbering

SB 211, sponsored by Elliott and Rep. Alan Baker (R-Atmore), which requires boat owners to get a certificate of title.

