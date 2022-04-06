Prichard homeowners upset over city issuing “corrective notice” citations

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -Several Prichard residents are upset after they said they believe they’re being targeted by the city. At least three people were given corrective notices for having quote “junk vehicles” in their yards.

The city of Prichard told us the citation is just a notice before being fined, but the homeowners tell us they weren’t given enough time to fix the issues before receiving them.

Samuel Pickens is one of three homeowners that spoke to FOX10 who says he received a citation for the condition of his yard.

“We’ve been here for about three decades. This is my mother’s house. They didn’t send a warning here. They sent it up to her and she doesn’t even stay here,” Pickens said.

His family got three of those citations. Pickens says he went to court with his mother to fight this case.

“They only asked her if she was guilty or not. She doesn’t even live here. Now she has to go back to court,” Pickens said.

They haven’t been forced to pay anything yet, but Pickens feels he’s being targeted.

“I had to move my cars. I only had one car. It belonged to my son. Other people have cars in their yard right now. Nothing is being done about theirs,” Pickens said.

And Pickens isn’t the only one. Two other homeowners who didn’t want to go on camera told us the same thing.

The city of Prichard responded to our request for comment with this statement:

“City of Prichard Code Enforcement Department are tasked to enforce City Ordinances in Prichard to protect the safety and quality of life of all Prichard residences.

“An abandoned vehicles and illegal piles are not just an eyesore but can negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood by making them less safe and more polluted. If the owner fails to remove the junk vehicles and debris from their property prior to City issuing Corrective Notice, then turns into a fine from Prichard Code Enforcement.”

Pickens also told me that he’s working to remove everything from his yard. Even his patio furniture because he doesn’t want to risk his mother getting into trouble.

