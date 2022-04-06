Recipe: Antipasto Pasta Salad
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares this twist on pasta salad that makes a great side dish, snack or party food.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz tri color rotini pasta
- 5 oz pepperoni, quartered
- 8 oz Gouda cheese, cut into small cubes
- 1/2 cup peperoncini peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 orange bell pepper, chopped small
- 3 baby cucumbers, thinly sliced into half moons
- For vinaigrette:
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. honey
- 2.5 tsp. Badia Complete Seasoning (or kosher salt, black pepper, dried oregano, garlic powder to taste)
STEPS:
- For dressing: whisk together olive oil, vinegar, honey, and seasoning.
- Boil pasta in salted water for 9 minutes. Drain and run cold water over the cooked pasta. Drain.
- In a large bowl combine cooked pasta, pepperoni, Gouda, peppers, cucumbers, and dressing. Stir until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Best if allowed to refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.