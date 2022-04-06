Advertise With Us
Spotty Strong Storms

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
There is a slight risk of severe storms for the area on this Wednesday, mainly afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is lower today, in comparison to Tuesday. Our chances of rain are around 40%, so not everyone will see storms. The chances of severe storms diminish by mid-late evening. The surface front comes through overnight bringing much cooler air. Due to the strong onshore winds, the rip current risk will remain high at area beaches through Thursday.

Skies clear on Thursday and conditions stay nice through Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day and some rather chilly nights with lows in the 40′s as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low 70′s.

