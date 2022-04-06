Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Stop the presses — forget what you heard. Twitter *is* indeed working on an edit button now for users.

Although, it says the move has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function-fan Elon Musk now sits on the board.

Twitter said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.” So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.

Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. The company itself recently teased users with an April Fool’s Day tweet saying “we are working on an edit button.” The official Twitter account said Tuesday that the April 1 tweet wasn’t a joke and that it has been working on it since last year.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that Twitter had considered an edit button, but in a January 2020 Q&A maintained that “we’ll probably never do it.” He noted that Twitter’s current setup keeps the spirit of its text-message origins — texts can’t be edited — and the confusion that could result from users making changes to a tweet that has already been heavily circulated by others. Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November 2021.

People who study Twitter also say adding an edit button would likely change the nature of Twitter, making it less valuable as a historical warehouse that stores official statements by politicians and other high-profile people.

No More Tip-Baiting; Instacart

Instacart is making move to crack down on “tip baiting.” That’s where customers zero out a tip after an order gets delivered. Instacart doesn’t want that to happen to its workers, so it’s tweaking its tipping policy.

The grocery delivery service says it will cover the cost of a shopper’s tip, up to $10, if a customer removes the tip after delivery without reporting an issue with their order.

“Our goal is to deliver a high-quality experience for both customers and shoppers. By allowing customers to tip after delivery based on their overall service, we see shopper tips increase or stay the same on 99.5% of orders,” Instacart said in a statement. “Additionally, since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in North America, shoppers’ earnings from tips have nearly doubled. Tips are always separate from any Instacart earnings and all tips go directly to the shopper.”

To be fair, Instacart says tip baiting doesn’t happen a lot but this isn’t the first time the company has made updates to its policy to keep it from happening.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.