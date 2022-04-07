An evening of dance with The University of Alabama Dance Program

The University of Alabama Dance Program will present an evening of dance the Davidson High School Auditorium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:30 PM The event is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature original contemporary and restaged classical works from a variety of dance genres and styles. Featuring the works of Elijah Gibson, Ja’Morris Rivers, Lawrence M. Jackson and UA Dance majors, audiences will be captivated by a plethora of artistic and thematic approaches in choreography as each choreographer delivers a vision that is unique and discrete to their work.

The concert illustrates the technical virtuosity and artistic strength of the UA Dance program. Lawrence Jackson, Artistic Director, says, “This concert showcases an art form full of grace and athleticism. The technical diversity of the dancers combined with their artistic interpretations of each work is illustrative of an art form full of wonder and beauty.”

The concert is sponsored by DREAM Foundation and Alabama State Council on the Arts. Tickets for the free event may be obtained from Eventbrite.

