An Evening of Elegance presented by Hand Up Charities

Hand Up Charities is excited to host ‘An Evening of Elegance.’ The night will feature Saxophonist David Shoots on Saturday, April 23, 2022. VIP tickets are $75 and general tickets are $50. VIP Cocktail Hour kicks off at 6 p.m. and the gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at Bel Air in Mobile. There will be an auction, door prizes, and a raffle. Masks will be required.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.