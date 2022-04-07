Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

An Evening of Elegance presented by Hand Up Charities

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hand Up Charities is excited to host ‘An Evening of Elegance.’ The night will feature Saxophonist David Shoots on Saturday, April 23, 2022. VIP tickets are $75 and general tickets are $50. VIP Cocktail Hour kicks off at 6 p.m. and the gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at Bel Air in Mobile. There will be an auction, door prizes, and a raffle. Masks will be required.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An evening of dance with The University of Alabama Dance Program
An evening of dance with The University of Alabama Dance Program
Love Your Teeth
Love Your Teeth
Greene & Phillips: Injury Cases Step-By-Step
Greene & Phillips: Injury Cases Step-By-Step
Greene & Phillips: Injury Cases Step-By-Step
Greene & Phillips: Injury Cases Step-By-Step