Beautiful day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much better day ahead on the Gulf Coast with the muggy air gone and the sky going Sunny. The clouds move out early this morning and a nice long dry stretch of weather will last through the weekend. Highs will drop back to the low 70s for the next several afternoons and our mornings will be dropping down to the 40s starting tomorrow. The coolest morning will come early Saturday with a temperature close to the 30s. We warm back up next week and the humidity rises as well. This will bring back chances for showers and storms.

