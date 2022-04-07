Advertise With Us
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man carjacks van, tries to run over victim in gas station parking lot, police say

By Shelby Myers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WALA) -A wild scene Tuesday in a Fort Walton Beach gas station parking lot.

Fort Walton Beach Police said Elijah Sutton went on a rampage. He allegedly carjacked someone’s work van to try and run someone else over, police said.

Police said Sutton drove the van into a brick column at the pump before he crashed out into a light pole.

The man he was after managed to run away and hide, police said.

It all happened at the Cefco gas station on Eglin Parkway NE.

Someone also captured video of the suspect visibly angry as witnesses tried to calm him down until police got there.

Police said when they did arrive, Sutton still put up a fight with officers.

Luckily, no one in the busy parking lot was injured and Sutton seemed to be okay himself. He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail after the wild ride.

It’s unclear Sutton’s motive. He is facing carjacking, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, resisting without violence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription charges.

