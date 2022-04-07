Conditions ripe for brush to burn; Red Flag Warning in place for Coastal Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - State forestry officials are warning against burning anything right now in Mobile and Baldwin counties. That warning comes as we are seeing low humidity and high winds which are a recipe for fires to get out of control.

“Things that you were able to burn effortlessly a month ago currently the probability of it getting out is extremely high,” said Rickey Fields, Baldwin County Forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The team Fields works with in Baldwin County is on high-alert because of a Red Flag Warning. It is in place because of low humidity, strong winds and drought like conditions in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Yes, drought like conditions, even though it seems like we have had a lot of rain recently, we are still below average.

“Right now, our main fires are basically just carelessness,” Fields said. “People lighting debris fires and then getting side tracked and going elsewhere and then coming back and by the time they realize the woods have caught fire behind their house.”

Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have had a busier than normal fire year so far and we are just a little more than a fourth of the way in.

“Statewide we’re right at about 900 fires already,” Fields said. “For the first 3 months of 2021, it’s less than half of that.”

In some areas, like the City of Mobile, burning is never allowed, but in most other areas in coastal Alabama you can burn this time of year as long you get a burn permit.

With the fire danger high, Fields is asking for people to hold off setting anything ablaze.

“I do urge against it,” Fields said. “You can burn another time when we get a little bit of moisture, a little bit of rainfall.”

The fire danger is expected to remain high through the weekend.

