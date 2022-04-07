Daphne Easter egg hunt set Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is hosting an Easter egg hunt on from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Al Trione Sports Complex.

Participants should bring their own baskets.

The start times for each age divisions are:

9:15 a.m. for ages 2 and under

9:45 a.m. for children ages 3 and 4

10:15 a.m. for girls ages 5 to 7

10:45 a.m. for boys ages 5 to 7

11:15 a.m. for girls ages 8 to 10

11:30 a.m. for boys ages 8 to 10

There will also be a live DJ, and inflatables.

The Al Trione Sports Complex is located at 8600 Whispering Pines Rd.

