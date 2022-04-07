Daphne Easter egg hunt set Saturday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is hosting an Easter egg hunt on from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Al Trione Sports Complex.
Participants should bring their own baskets.
The start times for each age divisions are:
- 9:15 a.m. for ages 2 and under
- 9:45 a.m. for children ages 3 and 4
- 10:15 a.m. for girls ages 5 to 7
- 10:45 a.m. for boys ages 5 to 7
- 11:15 a.m. for girls ages 8 to 10
- 11:30 a.m. for boys ages 8 to 10
There will also be a live DJ, and inflatables.
The Al Trione Sports Complex is located at 8600 Whispering Pines Rd.
