Daphne Easter egg hunt set Saturday

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is hosting an Easter egg hunt on from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Al Trione Sports Complex.

Participants should bring their own baskets.

The start times for each age divisions are:

  • 9:15 a.m. for ages 2 and under
  • 9:45 a.m. for children ages 3 and 4
  • 10:15 a.m. for girls ages 5 to 7
  • 10:45 a.m. for boys ages 5 to 7
  • 11:15 a.m. for girls ages 8 to 10
  • 11:30 a.m. for boys ages 8 to 10

There will also be a live DJ, and inflatables.

The Al Trione Sports Complex is located at 8600 Whispering Pines Rd.

