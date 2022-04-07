Foley mother charged with manslaughter after death of 4-year-old daughter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Foley mother is sitting in a Texas jail, charged with manslaughter, in connection to the death of her 4-year-old year daughter.

According to investigators, Kianna Adams was traveling down Interstate 10 when she lost control of her SUV. All three of her children, including two-year-old Skylar and one-year-old Isaac, were ejected. Star was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to Boerne Police, they weren’t properly restrained.

Star’s sister Dree Adams says they just made it back from Texas and the other two children who were also in the car are recovering and doing much better.

But the loss of little Star Adams, just doesn’t seem real.

“When I received the phone call you know my heart just went to beating fast because I’m like, what? What did you just say? I wish I was there for Star, just wish it was something I would have been able to do,” Adams said.

According to Boerne Police Kianna was traveling back to Foley after visiting family in Arizona. After investigating, detectives say all three children weren’t properly restrained in their car seats. Kianna is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter.

Dree says the family isn’t sure how to feel because this isn’t the first time the children weren’t properly restrained.

“Because a couple days before that you know you had already got, basically a warning comes before destruction,” Dree said. “You had already got a ticket prior before the accident. Star she was in a booster seat but she was not buckled down. It’s no point in being in a booster seat if the kids aren’t strapped down.”

Now, a loveable little girl whose life was tragically cut short a month before her fifth birthday. The family is trying their hardest to stay strong.

“We’re honestly just learning to be there for one another to help each other cope with it. I’m really just trying to stay strong for my dad because his family is torn apart and I know it hurts him,” Dree said. “If you met Star you would love her. She has not met one person that has not won her heart over.”

A GoFundMe is set up to also help with the family’s expenses.

Star’s funeral is this weekend.

Kianna Adams remains in jail in Kendall County, Texas with those charges.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.