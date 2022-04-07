Greene & Phillips: Injury Cases Step-By-Step

Today David Greene is going to walk us through a typical personal injury case and give you a behind the scenes investigate how they are handled start to finish.

If someone comes into your office and they are in pain stemming from an injury, what can they expect?

We take customer service seriously, so we’ll offer you a drink, get some basic information from you, then let you meet with an attorney to talk about your case, answer your questions, and let you know what your options are.

Say they choose to proceed with their case and decide to hire Greene & Phillips, is there a fee?

We don’t charge anything up front. The way we get paid is by getting money for our clients.

After your initial meeting with the client, what happens next?

We start the investigation of your case. We’ll look at the facts and gather evidence to support your claim, we’ll get your accident report, we find out information about your insurance and the other driver’s insurance. We enter all that into our case management system and assign the client to a case manager and a lawyer. They will be that person’s primary contact for the duration of the case. If our client hasn’t already gone to see a doctor, we make sure they see a doctor or chiropractor to examine their injuries and start treatment. We will then check up on the client from time to time to see how their recovery process is going.

What happens after a client completes their medical treatment?

Once a client has completed their medical treatment, we ask them to let us know as soon as possible. We can then start ordering medical records and bills. It’s at this stage that we create a demand for the insurance company.

What is the next step once the insurance company has received the demand?

That’s when your attorney starts negotiating the case. We know the value of the case, and we won’t let the insurance company offer our client less than they deserve. Once, the offer is agreed upon, your attorney moves to settle.

Once a case has been settled, does it take long to get the final check?

When the case settles, we’ll need to finalize subrogation. That’s where we are able to negotiate your bills related to the accident. In most cases this doesn’t take long at all.

David, if our viewers should have any further questions, how can they reach you?

They can call us at 300-2000, or come by our office at 51 North Florida Street, you never need an appointment!

