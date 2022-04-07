Man who shot another man in fight over girlfriend turns himself in

Advertise With Us
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - A man was airlifted to a Mobile hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday night during a fight and the accused shooter turned himself in Thursday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a house on Forts Lake Road shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday found the victim on the ground. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim and the suspect were apparently fighting over the victim’s girlfriend. Ezell said the suspect was trying to help the victim, but he took off when deputies arrived. The suspect evaded a K-9 search of the area.

The sheriff’s department declined to identify the suspect, who surrendered and was released Thursday. The case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration of an indictment, authorities said.

