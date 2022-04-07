MPD: Man Viciously Knifes Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police calling the stabbing of a woman nothing but senseless violence-especially after what investigators say happened after the woman was brutally assaulted. They tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files they really want the suspect in the crime behind bars, now.

Take a look at this guy: he’s 20 year old Jordan Cruse. According to police, Cruse was arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment on Old Pascagoula Road, early this past Saturday morning. At some point, they say Cruse became so enraged, he grabbed a knife, and stabbed the victim repeatedly, in the back, and face. But then-he got some bug spray, spraying it into the victim’s eyes, before leaving the apartment, according to investigators. She survived, but Cruse has vanished.

Jordan Cruse is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He’s accused of First degree Domestic Violence. Police believe Cruse he’s still in the Mobile area. They’re hoping someone has seen him, and will turn him in. If you have seen Cruse, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

