MPD seeks public’s help identifying pet store robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating the man who robbed a local pet store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the armed man walked into B&B Pet Stop at 5035 Cottage Hill Road near University Boulevard, demanded cash then ran off with the money, headed towards Dinkins Road.

MPD seeks public’s help identifying B&B Pet Stop robbery suspect (Mobile Police Department)

The suspect was last seen wearing a Nike short-sleeved shirt with the Williamson logo, blue jeans, a multi-colored beanie with “One Love” written on it, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

