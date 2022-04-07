MPD seeks public’s help identifying pet store robbery suspect
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating the man who robbed a local pet store at gunpoint on Wednesday.
According to investigators, the armed man walked into B&B Pet Stop at 5035 Cottage Hill Road near University Boulevard, demanded cash then ran off with the money, headed towards Dinkins Road.
The suspect was last seen wearing a Nike short-sleeved shirt with the Williamson logo, blue jeans, a multi-colored beanie with “One Love” written on it, black shoes and glasses.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.
