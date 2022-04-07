Orange Beach Board of Education hits the ground running during first meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Orange Beach Board of Education members met for the first time to iron out the details for the new independent school system.

“The mountain is high but you can’t climb it until you take the first step,” said Board of Education President Robert Stuart.

Board members met for hours to take care of organizational things like electing a president and vice president before moving on to employees.

“Teachers, maintenance people, principals to make them feel better about the transition,” said Stuart.

One of the big hurdles is deciding what will happen to those already in orange beach schools. Board of Education President Robert Stuart says it could be a smooth transition for students.

“If you’re currently in a school and you live in the City of Orange Beach unless you want to go somewhere else you’ll continue to go to school,” said Stuart.

The board is still looking at options for students who are outside city limits but a decision could come next week. Meanwhile, they’re working closely with the Baldwin County school system to figure out how many teachers they’ll need to hire. Given their timeline, they hope to have more clarity soon.

“Every year in April is when you try and make new hires. People may decide they want to renew,” added Stuart. “We just know if you’re a teacher in Orange Beach and you want to be in Orange Beach we want you here.”

A lot of decisions will be up to the new superintendent. The board plans to officially post the job next week and name an interim superintendent within the next two weeks. The job has to be posted for at least 30 days and they hope to have someone permanently in place shortly after that.

“I’m thinking 60 days. If we can get someone in 60 days we’ll be ahead of the game,” said Stuart.

With the official split from the Baldwin County school system set for July 1st, the board of education will have to move fast on a lot of decisions. They already plan to meet three times next week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.