Orange Beach takes another step towards forming their own school system after approving board members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -he city council approved the five-member board of education during Tuesday night’s meeting. Now that they’re official it’s up to them to get the school system up and running.

“The school board is an autonomous entity that makes their own decisions and functions completely separate from the mayor and council,” said Mayor Tony Kennon.

All five board members have experience with Orange Beach schools or experience with the county or state board of education which has parents excited about the new leadership.

“I actually read about the board members and they all seem like they’re really educated about the school system,” said Olivia Skipper.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says the split will allow Orange Beach City Schools to implement some innovative concepts that might not fit into Baldwin County’s model due to the large number of schools in the district. Some of those concepts include a four-day school week, but Mayor Kennon says that may not happen on day one.

“I think our goal this year is to try to maintain continuity with what we’ve done the last few years and gradually institute over the next two or three years bigger changes,” said Kennon.

So far the split is on track to be finalized on July 1st.

“We really want to see some finality and we want all of our employees to know where they’re going to be and not leave them in limbo,” added Kennon.

Parents say can’t wait to see how this new school system will help their children.

“I think it opens a lot of doors to things we couldn’t have got before. Great opportunities for my kids,” added Skipper.

The Orange Beach Board of Education plans to have its first meeting Thursday afternoon at 1:30 at city hall. Not only do they plan to elect a new president and vice president but Mayor Kennon says they hope to officially post the superintendent job.

