Plants blooming at the Baldwin County Master Gardners’ annual spring plant sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Spring in full swing, many folks headed to the Baldwin County Master Gardners’ spring plant sale.

From azaleas to gardenias, and small trees, there was a large selection for plant-lovers to choose from.

Wagons filled up fast with trees and flowers, all grown at the Daphne Greenhouse and Coastal Community College in Fairhope.

One customer said she found the perfect plants to attract pollinators to her garden.

“These are going to be great pollinators for butterflies and bees and we’re just excited to buy these new plants and promote pollination within our yard,” said Leslie Wojciechowski.

Master Gardners President, Joni Euler said they have put on the plant sale for the past 25 years, and that this year was especially exceptional for their plant growing.

“We had a U-Haul truck we made three runs, fully loaded, plus with individuals transporting plants in their vehicles. So, a lot, that’s why we had to take three days this year because the Master Gardner volunteers had grown so much in the greenhouses,” said Euler.

While people walked away with new greenery for their yards and gardens, the proceeds raised will help the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund grow.

“That is available to Baldwin County residents who are full-time college students pursuing plant-related degrees,” said Euler, “We encourage any student in Baldwin County that will be pursuing bioengineering, horticulture, landscape design to certainly make sure they apply for our scholarship.”

Euler added that the sale and plants wouldn’t be blooming without all the volunteers that lent a helping hand this year.

“The Baldwin County Master Gardners could certainly not do it without all of our dedicated volunteers, with all of the time and energy and their knowledge and expertise that they devote to the plant sale.”

The sale continues Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is being held across from Weeks Bay Reserve, just before Fish River Bridge on Hwy 98 South of Fairhope.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.