Police chase ends in Mobile after driver crashes into a fence

The chase ended on Arlington Street. Thankfully no one was injured.
37-Year-Old Lamarcus Bonner was arrested after allegedly leading MPD on a chase Wednesday.
37-Year-Old Lamarcus Bonner was arrested after allegedly leading MPD on a chase Wednesday.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is in jail after allegedly leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday evening. No one was injured but that chase ended in someone’s yard.

Our cameras caught the aftermath on Arlington street where that car crashed into a fence.

37-year-old Lamarcus Bonner was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and marijuana possession.

That call came in just after 6 o’clock. In video from FOX10, you can also see a huge hole in a fence where that car crashed right through it.

FOX 10 News spoke to a couple of surprised homeowners who live just feet away. They told us they didn’t see or hear anything.

It was just 30 minutes later when that vehicle was pulled from the yard with grass and leaves stuck in front bumper.

It would later be towed before MPD cleared the scene.

