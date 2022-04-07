Quiet weather with lots of sunshine in store

(WALA) - As of midmorning, it looks perfect on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll hit the low 70s this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll dip down to the mid-40s with the weather staying quiet.

No threats for rain through Sunday with a dry pattern in place. The coolest morning will come early Saturday with a temperature close to the 30s.

We warm back up next week and the humidity rises as well. This will bring back chances for showers and storms.

