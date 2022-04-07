Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Strawberry festival is this weekend in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is back this weekend.

Craft and food vendors will be set up at Loxley Municipal Park Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shortcakes will be on sale for $8 dollars. Berry sales are to be determined.

Festival admission is free.

Each year, the festival raises money for its two beneficiaries: Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County, an organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The thieves destroyed the front door before stealing the keys
Three cars stolen Wednesday at Sullivan’s Auto Sales in Mobile
Daphne Easter egg hunt set Saturday
Daphne Easter egg hunt set Saturday
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth
Plants blooming at the Baldwin County Master Gardeners annual spring plant sale
Plants blooming at the Baldwin County Master Gardeners annual spring plant sale