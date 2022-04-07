Strawberry festival is this weekend in Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is back this weekend.

Craft and food vendors will be set up at Loxley Municipal Park Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shortcakes will be on sale for $8 dollars. Berry sales are to be determined.

Festival admission is free.

Each year, the festival raises money for its two beneficiaries: Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County, an organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

