3 cars stolen Wednesday at Sullivan’s Auto Sales in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after three cars were stolen from Sullivan’s Auto Sales Wednesday morning.

The thieves smashed through the front door before ransacking the office and taking keys.

It was Shawn Felts, a mechanic at the shop who discovered the damage. And he told us that area has seen its share of crime recently.

“We called the police. They came and we went inside of the building. The whole building was trashed inside. All of the drawers were empty, the doors opened up. Everything just thrown everywhere inside of the building,” Felts said.

That Included a box. Inside of that box were all of the keys for the cars on the lot. The thieves would get away with three vehicles including this dodge charger.

Thursday afternoon, a locksmith came to the shop to replace the locks on all of the cars left on the property.

For Felts, this is something that he’s unfortunately had to deal with before.

“My business is S&L Unlimited Towing which is in the rear of this building. Last year they stole over 7500 dollars’ worth of catalytic converters from me alone. I wasn’t surprised at all. This is an ongoing problem out here,” Felts said.

Felts said during the day it may look normal, but when the sun goes down, vehicle traffic is replaced with foot traffic.

Still, he had some advice for the owner to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“Put up more lighting and some cameras around. That’s what I had to do. That’s what stopped mine. I put cameras around my whole building,” Felts said.

And despite this set back, he also had some words of encouragement.

“It’s heartbreaking, but you have to keep pushing though. You have to keep going,” Felts said.

With help from a neighboring business, they were able to fix the front door. If you have any information, call police.

