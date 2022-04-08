Blood donors needed following severe weather in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we recover from severe weather, you may be looking to help out those in need. So why not become a blood donor?

According to LifeSouth, the harsh weather caused a blood shortage across the country due to an uptick of cancellations. And just one day of cancellations could be harmful to the already short supply.

You can donate blood at almost every hospital in our area.

And all blood donars will get a thank you gift, refreshments, and a mini physical.

LifeSouth Donor Centers

Mobile Donor Center

967 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, AL 36695

Monday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Daphne Donor Center

26125 Capital Dr.

Daphne, AL 36526

Monday, Tuesday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Foley Donor Center

2159 S. McKenzie St.

Foley, AL 36535

Tuesday – Saturday 9:00 am – 5 :00 pm

Semmes Donor Center

7941 Moffett Rd, Suite D

Semmes, AL 36575

Tuesday – Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

