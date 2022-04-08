Crews fight back-and-forth battle with woods fire for the third time in 36 hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “This is the second time it’s rekindled today,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue and Alabama Forestry are once again battling a woods fire that first started yesterday off stone mill drive. These pictures deep in the woods show just how challenging this fire is to fight.

“It’s difficult to get any of our machinery and trucks back there,” said Millhouse. “A lot of it is on foot with small water cans.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue says around 40 acres were burned when the fire first started on Thursday before burning an additional 20 acres on Friday. The blaze sits outside some houses where neighbors have been watching it burn on and off for the last 36 hours.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know what the end is and like I say the officers and forestry are doing all they can to catch it,” said Frances Perry.

Crews hope to have the fire under control soon but the winds make it hard to put the fire out for good.

“Once we get it out there could have been an ember from anywhere that just floated and caught the dry grass and brush on fire,” added Millhouse.

In the meantime, neighbors say they’re doing what they can to protect their homes just in case the fire spreads

“We’ve got the sprinkler system, we’ve got the water hoses,” said Perry. “My son’s moved his truck just to be on the safe side.”

