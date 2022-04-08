Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Enjoy dry weather pattern while it lasts

By Michael White
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet weather pattern in place with temperatures starting off in the 40s. Highs will increase up to around 70 degrees. Our sky will be Sunny today, but clouds will be increasing later this afternoon and evening. Those clouds will track in from the north but will be gone before most of you start your weekend plans. The biggest weather issue this weekend will be from the winds. Our winds will be pretty fierce at times with speeds of around 20-25mph from today through Sunday. Our winds will track in from the NW but will become southerly by Sunday. Our air turns warmer and much more humid next week and that will bring back shower and storm chances so enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Friday April 8, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday April 8, 2022
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening April 7, 2022 from FOX10 News
High rip current risk
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening April 7, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening April 7, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday April 7, 2022 from FOX10 News
Quiet weather with lots of sunshine in store