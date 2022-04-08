Enjoy dry weather pattern while it lasts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet weather pattern in place with temperatures starting off in the 40s. Highs will increase up to around 70 degrees. Our sky will be Sunny today, but clouds will be increasing later this afternoon and evening. Those clouds will track in from the north but will be gone before most of you start your weekend plans. The biggest weather issue this weekend will be from the winds. Our winds will be pretty fierce at times with speeds of around 20-25mph from today through Sunday. Our winds will track in from the NW but will become southerly by Sunday. Our air turns warmer and much more humid next week and that will bring back shower and storm chances so enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!

