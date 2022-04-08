Advertise With Us
Garcon Point Road closed, evacuations ordered as forestry service battles wildfire in Santa Rosa County

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Garcon Point Road is closed from Mary Kitchens Road to Avalon Boulevard due to a wildfire, the Santa Rosa County Emergency Management announced.

SRCEM is urging residents in the Dickerson City neighborhood to evacuate as the wildfire rages on Garcon Point after a controlled burn got out of control.

Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center have been battling the blaze near Dickerson City Road which has threatened a number of structures.

Firefighters are using tractor-plow units, a helicopter, a fixed-wing aircraft and two single-engine air tankers to in efforts to contain the blaze, officials said.

